Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 49,071 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,071 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

