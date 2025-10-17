Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GD stock opened at $330.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.51 and a 200-day moving average of $298.49. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

