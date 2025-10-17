Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 19,079 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,503 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,542,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nutrien by 16.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,554,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,927,000 after buying an additional 927,041 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

