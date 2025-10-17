Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.