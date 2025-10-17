Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,961,000 after acquiring an additional 611,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,796,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,833,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,540,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,571 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.74, for a total value of $7,137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,033,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,474,312.68. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $652.17 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.38 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $742.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.37. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.03, a PEG ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

