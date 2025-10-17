Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 51,882 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,882 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,467,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPEM opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

