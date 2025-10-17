Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Buys 313 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IWF opened at $464.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $476.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.