Mattson Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $MBS

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 104,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 161,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBS opened at $8.81 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

