Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

