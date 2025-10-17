Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $64.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

