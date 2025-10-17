Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $464.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $476.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

