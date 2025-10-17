Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Bought by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

