Comparing Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) & XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA)

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries 5.30% 20.25% 11.34% XTI Aerospace -1,714.04% -655.07% -179.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conrad Industries and XTI Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $303.41 million 0.43 $11.23 million ($0.34) -76.62 XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 9.18 -$35.60 million N/A N/A

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than XTI Aerospace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Conrad Industries and XTI Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 1 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 4.81, meaning that its stock price is 381% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conrad Industries beats XTI Aerospace on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

