Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 1,789 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,519 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 150,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 250,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.20 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus cut their price objective on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

