Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Stock Position Raised by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,967 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $59,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,017,592. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.9%

KDP opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

