Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $299.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.09 and its 200 day moving average is $220.77. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.