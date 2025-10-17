Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 826,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 109,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 461,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $671,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,542.88. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $400,603.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,712.44. The trade was a 33.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,792 shares of company stock worth $2,084,207 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $33.21 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 97.28%. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

