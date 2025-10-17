Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Holdings Raised by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $177.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.