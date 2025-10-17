U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 846.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,802,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,097 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

