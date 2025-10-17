Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 13,261 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 183.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.8%

IBIT stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

