Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,982 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.