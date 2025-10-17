Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

