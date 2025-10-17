Activest Wealth Management Sells 128 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.27.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0%

MCD stock opened at $305.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.58. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

