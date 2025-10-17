O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.12.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

