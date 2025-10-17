Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Position Lifted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

