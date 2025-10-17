Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

