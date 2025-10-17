Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after buying an additional 1,049,697 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after buying an additional 374,414 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,223,000 after buying an additional 326,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after buying an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

