Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $211,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $83.97 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.