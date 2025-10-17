Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

