Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $26.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

