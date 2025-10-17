Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 626 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,499,000 after purchasing an additional 393,831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

