S Bank Fund Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

S Bank Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,067,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,219,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $72,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,748.95. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $2,255,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $229.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.89 and its 200 day moving average is $285.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.09 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.73%.
Verisk Analytics Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.
