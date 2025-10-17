1,472 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Purchased by Harbor Asset Planning Inc.

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

