First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $306.61 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $355.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

