Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 474 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193,795,994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,846,000 after purchasing an additional 597,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 136,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.