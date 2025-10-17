WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $BFEB

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,217 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 31.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BFEB opened at $46.95 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

