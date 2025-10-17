WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. $AGX

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 2,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Argan by 16,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Argan in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan stock opened at $296.32 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.02 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.09, for a total value of $2,920,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,642.54. This trade represents a 32.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Quinn sold 13,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,049.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,340,278.40. This trade represents a 21.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,027 shares of company stock worth $26,875,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.