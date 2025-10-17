Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $663.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $677.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

