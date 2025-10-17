Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 187 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,333,105 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LPLA opened at $333.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.55 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. TD Cowen cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.