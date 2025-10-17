Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 33,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $496.38 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.56 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $540.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

