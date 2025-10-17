Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $494,000 Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $208,490,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 39.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,525,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,068 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $77,976,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

