Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,046 Fabrinet $FN

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.33.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $412.97 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $432.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.58 and a 200-day moving average of $283.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

