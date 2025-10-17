Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,066,000 after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.15, for a total value of $14,569,939.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 627,846,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,987,479,868.95. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,348,493 shares of company stock valued at $568,431,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

