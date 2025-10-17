MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

