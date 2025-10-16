WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 387,257 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,257 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vista Energy worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,341 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 568,955 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 199,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,344 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Vista Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of VIST opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

