Sincerus Advisory LLC Acquires 2,415 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Creekside Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 79,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 73,876 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 130,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

