Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.