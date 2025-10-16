Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Netflix were worth $100,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0%

Netflix stock opened at $1,203.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,213.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,172.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

