Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys 1,567 Shares of Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Lazard comprises about 2.3% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 57.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 164.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 170.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,847,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,759.25. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,756,572.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,290.66. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,092 shares of company stock worth $6,030,986. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lazard

Lazard Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.