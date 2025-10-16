iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV is Stableford Capital II LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.29 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

